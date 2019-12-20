THE body of a dead puppy was discovered in a car park.

Animal charity the RSPCA is appealing for information after the puppy was discovered near Old Heath Recreation Ground in Colchester last Saturday.

The puppy was a black and tan Chihuahua-type dog and around six months old.

He was found with a pink and white spotty blanket.

He had a suspected broken leg and an injury to his neck head and right ear, which he may have had for some time.

RSPCA inspector Caroline Richardson-Braun has been investigating the incident and is keen to find the owner of the dog who she understands may have only had him for a few weeks.

Found - the puppy had multiple injuries. RSPCA inspectors say his body appears frosty because he was kept in cold conditions for evidential purposes

She said: “I really want to speak to anyone who knows where this dog has come from and find out why he was dumped with suspicious injuries.

“I do not believe he has crawled there himself and died, he appears to have been abandoned at this spot, with his blanket - he may also have still been alive when he was left, which is just heart-breaking.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

This winter, the RSPCA expects to take in more than 10,000 animals in need.

This winter, the RSPCA expects to take in more than 10,000 animals in need.