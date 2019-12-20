A THIEF who stole pants and then proceeded to smear his own faeces on his cell wall has been jailed.

Jason Bestford swiped the Calvin Klein undergarments from Fenwick in Colchester High Street at 3.30pm on Sunday.

Police caught up with him 20 minutes later and searched him, however, nothing incriminating was found.

However, they were later told Bestford had dumped a distinctive yellow bag nearby, found it and retrieved the goods.

The 43-year-old was then arrested.

He was taken to a custody suite in Basildon where he was later found to have defecated in the cell and smeared it on the walls.

The dirty protest meant the cell needed a specialist clean.

Bestford admitted theft and criminal damage when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court via video link.

The court was told Bestford has 23 previous convictions for criminal damage - including previous for damaging police cells - and 92 for dishonesty crimes.

However, magistrates were told he has not offended for nearly a year.

Representing himself because no solicitor was willing to advocate for him, Bestford insisted he was now drug free.

He told the court he had stolen to make quick cash because he had received a letter saying he would be evicted from his home.

He also claimed his outstanding court fines being automatically deducted from his benefits were limiting the amount of cash he had available.

“I have been drug free for eleven-and-a-half months,” he said.

“That is the longest time for 19 years but I got a letter saying my tenancy was being ended.

“You keep taking fines from me - I get £166 per month and £60 is taken.

“The letter I got is totally out of order.”

Bestford, of Harwich Road, Colchester, was jailed for a total of seven weeks.

He was also told he must pay £100 in compensation to pay for the expert clean and decontamination required at the cells.