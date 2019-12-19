A PROLIFIC criminal was arrested just hours after being released from prison after being abusive to people walking in the street.

Mark Dooley, whose unenviable rap sheet includes 85 convictions for 172 separate offences, was jailed in November after threatening to hit his partner with a DVD player.

He was released from prison on Monday and travelled to Colchester town centre.

Dooley, who is an alcoholic, bought a dozen cans of strong lager and sank them all.

Due to his spell in jail and an enforced abstinence from booze, the drink had a worse impact on him than usual.

The 53-year-old went to Crouch Street and was shouting and swearing to people walking by.

A business owner called police and Dooley was arrested.

When he was taken to custody, it was discovered a statement had been made about Dooley, of no fixed address, doing the same thing in November.

Last summer, Dooley was made subject to a Community Penalty Notice by Essex Police which bans him from talking loudly or aggressively, shouting or swearing in public.

He is also prohibited from annoying members of the public in Colchester, being intoxicated or carrying an open alcohol vessel.

At Colchester Magistrates’ Court he admitted two counts of disorderly behaviour and two counts of breaching the CPN.

Sam Haldane, mitigating, said: “It is clear he is no stranger to appearing before the courts.

“He has been an alcoholic for a number of years. He was released from prison having served three weeks, he had not consumed alcohol and was withdrawing.

“He bought a 12 pack of lager and it had a worse effect on him than usual.

“In truth, he was intoxicated and can’t remember everything but fully accepts what happened.”

Due to the nature of the offences, magistrates could only give Dooley a fine.

They totalled he needed to pay £280 for the four offences, plus £137 in other court charges.

However, because of Dooley’s already significant outstanding fine account they decided to remand him in the court cells until the end of the day as way of payment.

Essex Police are now applying for a Criminal Behaviour Order in relation to Dooley.