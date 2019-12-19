ANIMALS at Colchester Zoo are enjoying festive fun.

At Christmas time the animal care team at the zoo enjoy getting creative and coming up with some festive-hemed, enriching presents to give to the animals in their care.

It helps to stimulate the animals whilst having fun at the same time.

A zoo spokesman said the animals were all enjoying their Christmas treats.

He said: “This is sometimes as simple as putting a Christmas tree into an animal’s enclosure for them to forage to making fully wrapped presents and stockings with food hidden inside for the animals to enjoy.

“Providing enrichment to the animals in our care is part of our daily routine but we like to theme it to the season to get everyone in the festive spirit.

“All of these enrichments serve as fantastic stimulation for the animals as they investigate the objects and open the gifts.”

Elephants, tigers, lemurs and sealions are just some of the animals experiencing the festive fun.