Dreaming of a White Christmas?

While we may be unlikely to get snow next week, forecasters say it will get chillier.

There will be no let up to the wind and rain pounding parts of the UK in the run up to Christmas as a low pressure system sweeps across the country.

The Met Office has warned drivers to beware of flash flooding and standing water with between 60mm and 90mm of rain falling before the end of the week.

Although the weather has been mild this festive season, Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gunderson thinks we could see a cold snap just in time for Christmas morning.

"At the moment there are signs for a drier, quieter spell of weather just in time for the Christmas period, with the potential for colder temperatures making things feel a little more festive," he said.

According to the Met Office whilst the vision of a Christmas Day surrounded by snow fills Christmas cards, movies and songs, snow is actually much more likely in January and February each year.

In the UK, snow or sleet falls on an average of 3.9 days in December, compared to 5.3 days in January, 5.6 days in February and 4.2 days in March.

There has been a widespread covering of snow only four times in the last 51 years.

Those hoping for a white Christmas should be heartened to hear that snow has at least fallen on Christmas Day somewhere in the UK 38 times in the last 52 years.