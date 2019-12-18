A MAN has denied causing death by dangerous driving after a head-on smash.

Aironas Gzimaila died in a crash on the A120 between Ramsey and Parkeston last March.

Mr Gzimaila, from Harwich, had been driving a Ford Fiesta which collided with a Vauxhall Corsa.

The 23-year-old sadly died at the scene.

Thomas Treadwell, 29, of Langdon Hills, Basildon, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, a charge he denied when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service said a trial date has been set for July 6.