A MAN has denied causing death by dangerous driving after a head-on smash.
Aironas Gzimaila died in a crash on the A120 between Ramsey and Parkeston last March.
Mr Gzimaila, from Harwich, had been driving a Ford Fiesta which collided with a Vauxhall Corsa.
The 23-year-old sadly died at the scene.
Thomas Treadwell, 29, of Langdon Hills, Basildon, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, a charge he denied when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.
The Crown Prosecution Service said a trial date has been set for July 6.
