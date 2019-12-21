Stansted will become the first major UK airport to offer compostable bags for passengers carrying liquids through security.

The Essex airport said it will distribute 50,000 bags as an alternative to conventional non-recyclable plastic bags in the run-up to Christmas.

The trial is part of Stansted's Reduce, Reuse, Recycle initiative.

Staff will also be encouraging passengers to bring their own water bottles and refill them at drinking fountains.

Since 2006, passengers departing from UK airports have been required to place all liquids, aerosols and gels in their hand luggage in clear, resealable bags before passing through airport security.

Stansted's environment manager Martin Churley said: "As we reach the end of another busy year, tens of thousands of passengers have been passing through the terminal each day - each with a plastic bag for their liquids, many of which will simply end up in the bin.

"Our first message to passengers is to think carefully about how often they use the non-recyclable plastic bags.

"They can obviously be used again for a return flight, but there are plenty of other uses for them if you're not a frequent flyer so we're urging people to avoid throwing them away after they fly.

"However, we're always on the lookout for new ways to cut down on waste, and trialling new compostable bags is just another example of how we are leading the way in tackling some of the local environmental impacts which come with running this small town that we oversee here at London Stansted."