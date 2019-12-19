TERRIFIED pub staff were subjected to vile insults, a Nazi salute and threats they would be attacked with a bottle.

The manager and a barman at Playhouse in St John’s Street, Colchester, got involved after a comment made in the pub’s toilets sparked a furious reaction from Ross Frame who began loudly shouting.

Soon afterwards, another man - Andrew Waters - also joined in the row.

Frame then aimed a homophobic slur at staff and said: “We need to get rid of all the eastern Europeans and make Britain great again.”

He then made the straight armed Nazi salute.

Both continued to be aggressive with Waters jabbing the bartender in the chest with his finger and threatening to smash a champagne bottle and use it as a weapon.

Members of the public intervened and the police were called.

Frame, 44, was convicted of racially aggravated threatening behaviour and threatening behaviour after a trial.

Waters, also 44, was convicted of assault and threatening behaviour.

The barman said he was horrified at what happened.

In a statement to police, he said: “Their behaviour was extremely aggressive and threatening.

“They would have known I was of European descent.

“Tensions were already high due to Brexit and how fragile I feel my future in this country could be.

“I felt like I was targeted specifically because of my background.”

Frame, of South Street, Colchester, insisted to the probation service he was not racist and now accepts that he was aggressive and was shouting.

He suffers from bipolar disorder and was barred after the incident in January meaning he now rarely drinks alcohol.

Waters, of Forest Road, Colchester, told probation he should have acted differently on the day but was not drunk at the time.

Magistrates handed Frame a 15 week prison term, suspended for a year.

He must complete 25 rehabilitation days and was handed a curfew banning him from leaving his home between 7pm and 7am for three months.

Waters was given nine weeks in jail, again suspended for a year.

He must complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Both men are banned from The Playhouse for a year and must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £650 costs apiece.