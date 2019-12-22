A MUM has dropped from a dress size 32 to a 16.

Caroline Smith weighed 24st 12lbs back in 2016.

She decided to attend Slimming World in Colchester in January 2017 and has since lost 11 stones.

Caroline, 49, from Stanway, said it is the first time her body has been free from pain.

She said: “My health was really suffering, just getting through the day was such a struggle.

“Every joint in my body hurt. I would literally come down the stairs in the morning and not go back up until bedtime.

“Walking the dog was tough, I used to dread going out every morning.”

Finally saying enough was enough she joined Slimming World and was surprised to find no food is off limits.

Even her husband, Tony, and two children Olivia, 18, and Nic, 16, loved the new diet.

She said: “It’s easy to fit in with family life. I’m really lucky my husband and children are happy to eat what I eat and it makes me happy knowing they are eating homemade wholesome meals.

“Our favourite meals include hunter’s chicken, cottage pie and chilli.”

She said her biggest challenge has been realising this is the ‘new Caroline’.

She said: “When you have been so big for so long it takes a while to adjust to the fact the woman in the mirror really is me.

“I have gone from a size 32 to a 16 so you can imagine the change.

“I can walk the dog further without getting out of breath and it’s something I look forward to doing rather than dread.

“I can even run. Getting through the day doing chores is a breeze, I’m always going up and down the stairs now.”

She has since discovered she has asthma, a condition her weight was hiding.

She said: “My breathing wasn’t great but when you are so severely overweight you think it’s normal.

“But when it is still a problem after losing weight you’d better get it checked out.

“It appears I have asthma and my weight has probably hidden it for years.

“My joints no longer hurt every minute of the day.”