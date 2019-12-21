PASSENGERS have been warned they may face some disruption on the railways over the Christmas period.

Network Rail says the majority of routes will be open as usual during the festive season.

Engineers will carry out improvements to switches and crossings at Colchester and track maintenance and overhead wire works close to Liverpool Street station.

Passengers are advised to continue to check before they travel.

There are no trains running on Christmas Day and only a revised Stansted Express service on Boxing Day.

On Christmas Eve the last services of the day will be earlier than usual, finishing at 10pm.

The last trains from London Liverpool Street will be the 8.30pm to Norwich, 9.27pm to Ipswich, 9.27pm to Colchester, 9.13pm to Southend Victoria, 9.45pm to Southend Victoria (calling at Stratford and Shenfield only) and 9.28pm to Cambridge.

On New Year’s Eve, the normal scheduled service will operate.

Bank holiday timetables will be in place on New Year’s Day.

A normal service will resume on Thursday January 2.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said, “We’re pleased that most of our services will be running between Christmas and New Year but if there is engineering works on your journey, we will make sure you still get to your destination, even if part of your travel is by bus.

"Since the railway tends to be much quieter over this period, Network Rail also use it to carry out essential upgrade work that will help to improve services for passengers.”