A single mum was fined hundreds of pounds just weeks before Christmas over a £2.50 toll charge - that she tried to pay 25 times.

Georgina McQuone, 26, claims she tried to pay the toll charge for the Dartford Crossing but their website and phone line was down, leaving her with a whopping £231 fine.

Bailiffs also demanded payment at the home of her 76-year-old father who is recovering from a stroke.

Georgia drove her regular journey from her home in Leicester to visit her mum in Herne Bay Kent via the bridge which runs between Essex and Kent, over Easter weekend.

She attempted to pay the £5 for her two crossings online but was faced with error messages and when she tried to settle the matter on the phone the next day, the call centre was closed.

The mum-of-one tried to call again after the bank holiday weekend but was told by the operator that she would have to wait for the fine to come through.

Georgia said: "I am a single mother with a young child I do not need this."

Her mum Sue Sanderson said the ordeal has caused stress to her daughter and hopes it can be resolved soon.

She said: "She is trying to look forward to her 18-month-old son's first real Christmas."

Dart Charge marked its fifth anniversary last month, during which time it has generated more than £700 million.

Georgia, who has made countless trips across the toll bridge, claims she made an honest attempt to pay the fee.

After appealing against the fine, she was shocked to receive a letter to inform her the application had been refused.

She said: "I have tried to pay about 25 times since - I have even tried to show them the O2 phone records.

"I was happy to pay the £5 for both crossings on the day I went south-bound, yet every single time I attempt to pay through the automated systems my payments fail.

"If the calls were recorded as they say they are, then they'd of heard me try and seek assistance with the system numerous times.

"Still to this day, the system is faulty, hence, I've now had to make an account to take money automatically so I don't have to fight my own corner and lose continuously."

Eight months after Georgia's trip to visit her mum, she now faces a £231 fine.

Nina Young, Dart Charge operations manager, said Georgia's statements were rejected because the company was unable to find any system issues.

She said: "I can advise Ms McQuone submitted a representation against the penalty charge citing the grounds as there being a website issue while attempting to make a payment.

"This was reviewed by the appropriate team who were unable to find any system errors on the specified date. A rejection letter was therefore issued to Ms McQuone's address.

"On this occasion, I have taken the decision to cease enforcement action against Ms McQuone and reissue the outstanding penalty under new cover to her address."