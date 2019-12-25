If you are watching TV this Christmas season you may have caught a glimpse of gifted young actor Lenny Rush.

The Essex youngster has been appearing in the star-studded BBC adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

Lenny, ten, who has a rare form of dwarfism – Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia Congenita (SED) – is already something of a star in his own right.

The 10-year-old from Wickford appears as Tiny Tim in the Charles Dickens’ classic alongside Hollywood star Guy Pearce who plays Ebenezer Scrooge in the three-part drama.

Parents of young children will have seen him as a familiar face on the CBeebies show Our Family, as well as starring in the programme Apple Tree House.

A Christmas Carol has been shown on BBC 1 over the last three days and can be viewed on BBC iPlayer.

Well known actors Stephen Graham, Charlotte Riley and Joe Alwyn also star in the drama series.

Lenny attends Burnham-On-Crouch Primary School.

He trains at weekends at the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) which is based at The Bromfords School and Sixth Form College in Wickford.

Kristie Sicolo, head of Quirky Kidz, said: “We are so excited to see Lenny on our screen as Tiny Tim alongside a fantastic cast and crew line up.

“Lenny is no stranger to the role of Tiny Tim - he honed his skills by playing the part at The Old Vic two years in a row.

“Lenny is very much prepared and ready to show the world just how wonderful he is! We’re all so proud of him here at Quirky Kidz.”

When Lenny starred in the Old Vic production of A Christmas Carol, he appeared opposite Harry Potter and Notting Hill actor Rhys Ifans, who played the part of Scrooge.

At the end of the night fans waited outside the stage door for the actors to come out – but it was Lenny’s autograph that they wanted.

Lenny’s headteacher, Kelly Stock, who went to see him perform on stage, said afterwards: “Rhys Ifans wanted to introduce Lenny to his friends and family.

“Lenny was a real professional and smiled and chatted despite the fact he was obviously very tired.

“It made me even more proud. Since I have known Lenny I have never known him to complain and he has a ready smile.

“It is incredible that he has committed such time and energy to the production and has not once missed a day of school or let his school work slip.”

To watch A Christmas Carol visit www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer.