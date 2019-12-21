THE public is being encouraged to download a life-saving app which could help firefighters reach blazes or crashes more quickly.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service wants people to download what3words, a free smartphone app that helps you easily and accurately describe your location.

The app developers have broken the world down into trillions of 3m by 3m squares, each with a unique three-word address.

These three words can then be used to pinpoint your location more accurately when sending emergency services to the scenes of incidents.

Emergency services up and down the country have been urging people to download the app.

Andrea MacAlister, head of community safety at Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: “what3words provides a precise and incredibly simple way to talk about the location you are in.

"Using the three word address gives the caller a simple way to describe precisely where they are so crews can get to them quickly.

“Several emergency services have urged people to download the smartphone app, as there are already examples of where it has saved lives in remote or unusual locations.”

The fire service has installed the what3words app on all of its tablets in fire engines to enable crews to get to the scene quickly.

The service’s control room will asks callers in remote locations if they have the app and if they don’t, the team encourages callers to quickly download the app.

Ryan Gibson, control room operator said: “what3words literally pin points the caller’s exact location and if the caller hasn’t got it, we have asked them to quickly download it which takes seconds and it’s really easy to use.”

The service has already had some successes with the app, which still works without a phone signal and works anywhere in the world.

To download the what3words app visit what3words.com.