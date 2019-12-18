CHRISTMAS starts early for the team at Cole's who make enough festive puddings in just 15 days to fill every seat in Wembley Stadium.

The Essex firm are just one of the many work forces across Britain who are grafting around the clock to make our Christmas perfect 365 days a year.

This week their work is under the spotlight as Channel 5's Secrets of the Christmas Factory goes behind the scenes at six firms who are doing their bit to bring a bit of festive magic to all of us.

The firm of 22 workers, based in Saffron Walden, starts production for the festive season in January and they make up to 6,000 puddings a day and 700,000 a year.

Paul Williams, a Cole’s worker, said: “A Christmas pudding just makes Christmas day so special.”

The firms featured in the episode include Stockeld Park Estate in Yorkshire, Festive in Newport, Jack Masters in Leicester, TH Clements in Lincolnshire and York Cocoa House.

Secrets of the Christmas Factory is on Friday at 8pm on Channel 5.