Drivers have been warned to expect fog across Essex this evening and into tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the county.

It is in force from 7pm tonight until 1pm tomorrow, Wednesday December 18.

The warning said: "Fog will form overnight and may be slow to clear during Wednesday."

People have been warned to expected slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible and a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.