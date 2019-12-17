Drivers have been warned to expect fog across Essex this evening and into tomorrow morning.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the county.
It is in force from 7pm tonight until 1pm tomorrow, Wednesday December 18.
The warning said: "Fog will form overnight and may be slow to clear during Wednesday."
People have been warned to expected slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible and a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.
⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) December 17, 2019
Fog across parts of England and Wales
Tuesday 1900 – Wednesday 1300
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/D7Ks2xEmEk