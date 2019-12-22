PLANS have now been submitted to build a £2 million staff car park at Colchester Hospital.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, announced it would be creating an extra 152 parking spaces for staff.

Around 4,500 members of staff work at the hospital, with about 1,000 being allocated parking spaces.

Following a public consultation, a planning application has been submitted to Colchester Council for the single deck staff car park.

The car park would be build on top of staff car park K and cars will be able to access it from Turner Road.

If approved, works will be carried out from March and should take four weeks.

A planning statement said: “In total, the new single storey deck car park will provide 152 car parking spaces, with 186 spaces maintained on the ground level, resulting in 338 spaces overall.

“The parking spaces provided by the proposed decked car park essentially compensates for the reallocation of staff car park A next to the helipad, to visitor and patient use following the transfer of the walk-in centre from the Primary Care Centre.”

The combining of the walk-in centre on the main hospital site within the new urgent treatment centre has resulted in extra patients and visitors parking at the hospital.

To accommodate this staff car park A was made into a visitor car park in October.

In order to offset the loss of staff car parking, a temporary staff car park was created next to Mill Road Surgery.

The planning statement said: “With this in mind, the trust requires further permanent staff car parking on site to provide replacement parking for the 139 spaces lost from changing and modifying staff car park A to visitor parking following the consolidation and opening of the urgent treatment centre.

“Given the lack of vacant available land within the hospital campus, the delivery of any new built development and infrastructure is reliant on the consolidation and redevelopment of existing buildings and parking areas in order to facilitate new provision.

“Consequently, the modification of the western half of car park K and erection of a single deck car park would provide additional permanent parking to meet the need for staff parking on the hospital site.”

The application involves a travel plan which includes improvements to bus services and cycling and walking routes.

The plans were first unveiled last month and residents were asked to give their feedback.