A DRUNK bus driver had been drinking from a bottle of vodka for hours when he crashed into a teenager.

Andrew Aldridge had bought a bottle of vodka and transferred it into a water bottle before he went out on his driving shift for the day in Southend.

He had been drinking from the bottle whilst he was driving throughout the day around the town and in Shoebury.

At around 3.10pm, he was driving the bus, which was full of passengers, along Ness Road going up onto the bridge over a railway, and after he emerged over the top, his bus struck Sean Fischer, 17 at the time, who was thrown to the floor.

Sean went onto suffer lacerations in his feet and toes, a huge gash on his head, and a dislocated knee.

However, the 49-year-old driver kept on going and didn't stop to see how Sean was.

He was confronted by various passengers on his bus about the crash when he pulled up at the next stop.

But Aldridge brushed off the worries from passengers and said that he had "just hit a kerb".

Aldridge was later arrested for drink-driving and dangerous driving. It was found he had 100 millilitres of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, which is over the limit of 80 millilitres.

Prosecuting at Basildon Crown Court yesterday, Carolyn Gardiner said: "Sean Fischer states that he now has a fear of buses, and is scared when they are near him, and that he has had to avoid the area where it happened.

"He is recovering well, though says the lacerations in his toes may cause arthritis in the future."

Mitigation for Aldridge said he had long fought a battle with alcohol dependency, and that he himself had informed his employer, Arriva of the events of the day, which led to him losing his job.

Judge Samantha Leigh jailed Aldridge, of Princes Street, Southend, for 18 months for dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol.

She told him: "You were a bus driver, and you were driving that bus for people to get on and off, mothers and children.

"We can't have people in a position of trust drinking like that.

"When someone gets on a bus, they expect their driver to be sober, and to be in charge and in control."