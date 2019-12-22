With Christmas just around the corner, excitement is building.
But this time of year isn't just for humans.
To help get us in the mood for the big day, we asked for pictures of your beloved pets getting into the Christmas spirit and were astounded with the response.
Here are some of the pictures we have received.
To send in you picture use our form below.
Has your pet been getting in the festive spirit?
Send us a picture, with your name and your pet's name and we'll add it in to our article.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment