A POLICE officer turned fugitive who went on the run after being charged with assault has been fired.

A European arrest warrant has been issued for Louise Fielden, from Wickford, who is thought to have fled to France.

Fielden, 46, of Lilac Avenue, Wickford, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was due to attend Basildon Magistrates’ Court on August 30 last year.

When she failed to show a warrant was issued for the arrest of the Metropolitan Police officer.

She is wanted for failing to appear at court and stands accused of assaulting a man in January 2017.

Fielden has remained wanted and earlier this month a gross misconduct hearing was held by the Metropolitan Police in her absence.

The panel heard Fielden printed off confidential documents that she was not allowed to and when challenged denied having them.

This took place in October 2016.

During a meeting with line managers in November 2017 she verbally abused officers even after being reminded she was subject to lawful orders.

During a period of time in 2014 Fielden was in possession of two warrant cards.

When required to hand one over, she denied having it.

On April 4, 2018 she was issued with a harassment warning after making a false crime report to another force.

On August 30 last year a bench warrant was issued for Fielden’s arrest after she failed to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court in relation to assault charges.

A lawful order was then given by her supervisor for her to hand herself in but she failed to do so.

The misconduct hearing concluded on Monday, December 9 with all matters proven.

Fielden did not attend.

A European arrest warrant has been issued for Fielden, who is believed to be hiding in France.

The mother made headlines in 2016 after being accused of leaving her then 14-month-old son in a New York hotel unattended.

The child was initially taken into foster care but was later reunited with Fielden.

Fielden was also reported to have attempted to sue New York State for £30million after the incident in the hotel.

Charges against her relating to this matter were withdrawn in 2016.

Anyone with information about Fielden call 101.