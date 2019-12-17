AN application to transform a former pub into a community and prayer centre for Colchester’s Islamic community looks set to be given the green light.

Pub punters launched a protest after charity Colchester Islamic Community Centre unveiled its plans.

Now the project looks set to be given the go-ahead by Colchester Council when its planning committee meets tomorrow evening.

Recommending the plans for approval, a planning officer said there was an “even split” between comments opposing the conversion of the pub and those in support of the bid.

More than 1,000 residents have put their names to a petition protesting the planning application, calling instead for the building to be retained as a community-run pub.

The Save our Beehive group say the sale of the pub was not well advertised and did not leave enough time for residents to take action.

Many have also voiced their support for the plans, which would see the building used to provide space for coffee mornings, classes, clubs and prayers.

A petition set up by the charity supporting the application has attracted more than 800 signatures.

Starting out with £150,000 of funding, the charity managed to raise the remaining £325,000 to meet the asking price after spotting the property on Right Move in March.

The pub closed to the public in August.

A planning officer’s report said: “This would not constitute the loss of a community site and at worst could be considered the replacement of one community facility with another, resulting in no net loss of community facilities.

“The proposed change of use is therefore considered acceptable in principle.”

It adds: “This application is referred to the committee due to the level of public interest shown.

“Approximately two hundred comments have been received from members of the public, with a relatively even split between those supporting the application and those opposing it.”

The planning committee will meet in Colchester Town Hall.