A BID to review the sentences handed down to killers who beat a rough sleeper to death in a town centre car park has been rejected.

Darren Miller, 47, and Mark Hartley, 33, were convicted of murdering Martin Dines after her was found dead in St Mary’s Car Park in Balkerne Hill, Colchester, in April last year.

Mr Dines was left with about 70 different injuries after he was attacked across the town centre before the worst of the violence was administered in the car park.

Miller and Hartley - both alcoholics - were jailed for life

with a minimum term of 23 years by Judge Martyn Levett at Ipswich Crown Court earlier this year.

Heidi Kennedy, 47, was convicted of Mr Dines’ manslaughter having been with the two murderers while Mr Dines was savaged. She was jailed for five years.

All of their sentences were challenged by a member of the public under the Government’s Unduly Lenient Sentencing scheme.

Anyone can make a referral, and the Attorney General can decide whether to push the case to the Court of Appeal.

However, in this case it was decided Judge Levett’s sentence was appropriate and the appeal was rejected.

Mr Dines was attacked three times on the night he died, the first in Head Street outside the Royal Bank of Scotland where he regularly begged, and then in Crouch Street.

The group had been arguing with Mr Dines as they believed he and his friends had been telling others that Hartley was never in the Parachute Regiment.

The claim was true as Hartley, although an ex-serviceman, never made it to the Paras having been discharged because he failed a drugs test.

Miller also lied about being in the Army.

The disgraceful attack on Mr Dines included Miller and Hartley biting his ear off, stamping on his head multiple times and causing a horrific injury to his genitals.

Kennedy and Hartley blamed Miller for the majority of the violence, while Miller blamed Hartley.

The three went back to Hartley’s flat in New Kiln Road where they stayed for approximately 20 hours, only venturing out to steal more booze and for the ex-soldier to answer bail for an unrelated matter.

Miller said he considered Mr Dines a friend, while Hartley had drunk with him in the months before he killed him.