A FARM hand who flipped his boss's car after driving it while disqualified and more than double the alcohol limit has been jailed.

Despite already serving a ban for drink driving, Andrei Cruceanu took the Land Rover Defender from George Wright Farms in Great Bentley where he works when he wanted to visit friends.

Another motorist spotted him driving erratically by veering close to the side of the carriageway in Heckford's Road in wet weather conditions.

Cruceanu then got too close to the verge causing then car to tip - first landing on its nose before crashing down.

The driver behind the 20-year-old stopped and checked he was ok.

Cruceanu was uninjured but said he didn't want the police involved, however they were called and when checks were made he was found to be a disqualified driver.

A breath test showed he had 77mcgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Cruceanu, who lives in Heckford's Road, admitted drink driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and taking a vehicle without consent at Colchester Magistrates' Court.

The farmer George Wright had allowed him to carry on working despite the incident in October and is paying him back for the damage through wage deductions.

Kristina Smith, mitigating said: "The road conditions were not perfect.

"He wasn't driving too fast and genuinely thought there was a vehicle coming towards him so swerved.

"He is extremely upset about the situation he finds himself in.

"In Romania, where he is from, there is quite a culture of drinking and he concedes he did have a problem but has cut down."

Magistrates jailed him for eight weeks and handed him a fresh four year driving ban from when he is released.

Cruceanu must also pay £105 costs and a £122 victim surcharge.

Chairman of the bench Barry Hawes said: "We heard you were drifting and clipping the verge.

"The driver following you had to pull back because of his concern.

"You had been drinking and were a disqualified driver.

"On top of that you had no insurance nor any permission to drive."