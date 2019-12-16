DETECTIVES say a man was murdered during a targeted drugs raid at a home.

Police attended Tintern Avenue in Westcliff at 4.25am on Thursday and discovered a man with stab wounds to his body.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man died of his injuries at the scene.

Following further investigations, police believe the suspects involved attacked the man during a targeted drugs-related burglary.

Chief Inspector Neil Pudney, District Commander of Southend, said: “I know people will have their concerns about this tragic incident, which occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning. We have extra patrols within the Westcliff area and our major investigations team has specialist detectives making enquiries.

“They continue to investigate the circumstances of the man’s death.

“We have contacted our partners about the incident and have informed them that we believe this was a targeted attack inside a residential premises.

“We are making enquiries to identify the victim, his family and the people responsible.

“Those responsible continue to remain at large, however, we don’t believe they pose any risk to the wider community. I would seek to reassure the community to continue to go about your business as usual.

“I have heard that people living nearby have been supporting our officers managing the scene by providing kind words and cups of tea. I thank you for your kindness.

“We have also been well supported by the community in our investigation but I would encourage anyone who has dash cam, particularly between 1.30am and 3.30am, to contact us.”

It comes as one terrified neighbour told of how he could have died had he been home when a man was murdered.

Chris Smith, 46, an NHS worker, lives in the flat below where a man was stabbed.

He said: “I can’t help but think if I had heard the commotion upstairs, there would have been a really good chance I would have gone up there, knocked on the door and asked if everything was okay, and it’s made my blood run cold.”

Anyone with information should contact Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Information can also be given at crimestoppers-uk.org.