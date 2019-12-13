A MAN'S body was discovered in a pond at a caravan park in Little Clacton this morning.

Essex Police were called to Meadow View Caravan Park, in St Osyth Road, just after 8am today, December 13.

Officers had been informed a man's body had been found in a pond at the site.

An ambulance and ambulance officer, two rapid response vehicles, and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious, but police have said the cause is unexplained at this stage.

Investigations are ongoing.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called at around 8.05am today, Friday 13 December, after a man’s body was found in pond at a caravan park in St Osyth Road, Little Clacton.

“We are treating his death as non-suspicious but unexplained. Enquiries are continuing.”

A resident, who doesn't wish to be named, says the community at Meadow View Caravan Park is in shock.

They said: "The lady who works there is in shock.

"There is a vehicle, I think it is a Jaguar, which has a damaged front end, which has police tape around it.

"I don't know who found the body, but someone told me the car was there from 11pm last night.

"It isn't nice, but I am originally from London, so I used to hear about things like this every day."