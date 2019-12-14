FAMILIES are invited to marvel at magical illuminations at Colchester Zoo in the lead up to Christmas.

The zoo will be open until 7.30pm on December 14, 21 and 22.

There will be a number of festive illuminations along the ‘Merry and Bright Trail’ with a number of beautifully lit life-size animal sculptures and other wintry scenes.

Families can also visit Santa’s reindeer, take part in crafts at the Elves’ Workshop and lots more.

To book visit www.colchester-zoo.com/plan-your-visit/tickets/book-tickets-in-advance-2.