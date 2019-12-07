A DOG died after an electrical fire in a houseboat.

Firefighters were called to King Edward Quay, Colchester, when a resident returned home shortly after 7pm on Friday and noticed the boat was filling with smoke. Two Vizla dogs were rescued by firefighters and the crews used oxygen therapy to treat them for some inhalation.

They also gave CPR to one of the dogs.

Sadly, one could not be saved.

The fire was extinguished within an hour. Watch manager Ian Ryder said: “Despite the firefighter’s best efforts, sadly one of the dogs died at the scene. Both dogs were left in the care of a vet.

“The cause of the fire was an electrical fire and it has been recorded as accidental.”

The boat suffered smoke damage.