The driver ordered to remove a Bollocks to Brexit message from the side of his car was stopped for inconsiderate driving, Essex Police has said.

Peter Cook, a passenger in a yellow Mini Cooper, said the officer’s behaviour was “extremely aggressive” after he pulled them over on the M25 near Brentwood, on Sunday, November 24.

After the car was pulled over Mr Cook said they moved to the Brook Street services after he dialled 999 fearing for their safety.

From there, they were made to peel some of the wording off before the officer allowed them to drive away with no further action taken.

Mr Cook said the policeman had been “bang out of order” and slammed his “atrocious behaviour”.

He also said he would be making a complaint to the Police Complaints Commission.

Essex Police have subsequently clarified that the driver was pulled over for “inconsiderate driving” – classed by doing things that could be deemed rude or obnoxious.

The force added: “We do not have a view on Brexit or on politics in general."

“However, we do have views on inconsiderate driving on the M25, one of the UK’s busiest motorways.

“This is the main reason for the car being pulled over.

“We have not received any complaints from the owner of the vehicle.”