A FOUR-year-old girl was found walking the streets alone at 2.30am by taxi drivers.

Two drivers from AC Taxis were stunned to find the girl pushing a pram full of toys down Ashingdon Road, in Rochford, at 2.30am on Saturday morning.

The girl was wearing a onesie and told the drivers she was going to visit her grandparents.

A third driver then pulled up at the scene, who had picked up a fare from a 24-year-old woman.

In order to make the little girl feel more comfortable, the female passenger got out to talk to her.

The girl was kept in the back of a taxi while the drivers waited for the police to arrive.

One of the drivers said: “I asked the woman I was driving if she wouldn’t mind speaking to her.

“As a father myself I know the girl would have probably felt better speaking to a woman rather than three big men.

“When the police finally arrived and set off to find her home, we followed behind until she was safe, and then I took my passenger home.”

Essex Police stated the girl was safely taken home and that they were satisfied no crimes were committed and the girl was safe to remain there.

Stephen Noakes, manager of AC Taxis, said: “I am extremely proud of my three drivers John, Syed and Albie for making sure this little girl got home safe and sound.

“We would also like to thank the young lady who was in one of our taxis, for her help and would like to offer her a free journey if she contacts me.

“Every single AC 334455 driver has recently undergone a course which trained all our drivers to look out for the signs of vulnerable children that could be in danger.”

He added: “We are out on the roads 24-7 and if we can help one child in difficulty this has made this effort worth it.

“We hope the young girl is ok after her night-time adventure.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Our officers have made a social services referral, which is policy in these kinds of incidents.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the taxi driver for his quick and kind actions.”