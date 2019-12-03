A DOG was left covered in blood after being attacked by an eagle near a primary school.

Marika Smith, from Shoebury was out walking her Jack Russel/Pug cross ‘Tiny’ when her beloved pet was targeted twice by a huge bird of prey.

The 36-year-old dog lover said: “We were out for a walk near to Hinguar Primary School and Nursery in New Garrison Road, Shoebury and suddenly I looked up and saw an enormous bird coming towards my dog, Tiny.

“It landed on my dog and she was screaming and crying.

“I was trying to get it off my dog and it took a few seconds, but those seconds felt like a life time.

“It was much bigger than me and on dog. A nice woman then came along in her car and asked if I needed help.

“The bird then came back and attacked my dog again.

“I tried to kick it away and my dog was covered in blood.”

The expectant mum said the eagle almost damaged her Tiny’s eye and her pet was left with injuries close to her eyes.

She took it to the Shoebury Veterinary Surgery who checked Tiny over.

She said: “The woman who stopped also said it looked like an eagle.

“It has a blue ring around one if its legs, and a big beak, claws and its wings were bigger than me.

“The bird was so strong when I was trying to get it off my dog.

“She’s fine now but was very distressed and slept for most of the day.

“I am 20 weeks pregnant and it wasn’t very nice what happened.”

The pet was targeted by the dog on Monday morning.

The owner quickly shared a post about the incident on Facebook to warn other dog owners.

She’s also thanked a kind hearted woman who stopped in her car and rushed Tiny to the vets.

Ms Smith added: “Luckily Tiny only had a cut right by her eye but it could of been much worse.

“I was just near Garrison in Shoebury so please be very careful walking your dog as I wouldn’t want anyone experiencing this awful situation!!

“Thank you so much to the lovely couple that stopped in their car and took me straight to the vets.”