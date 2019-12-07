ITV has given a first look at its drama centred around the infamous White House Farm murders.

The six-part drama White House Farm will be shown from January.

It is a dramatisation based on the murders of Sheila Caffell, her twin six-year-old sons, Daniel and Nicholas, and her parents, Nevill and June Bamber in 1985.

Their son, Jeremy Bamber, was jailed for life for the murders but has consistently denied being responsible.

He claims Sheila, who had a history of mental health problems, killed the family at the farm in Tolleshunt D’Arcy before turning the gun on herself.

In a trailer released by ITV actor Freddie Fox is seen as Bamber for the first time.

The show also stars Mark Addy as Det Sgt Stan Jones and Stephen Graham as Det Chief Insp Taff Jones.

Gemma Whelan, Mark Stanley, Alexa Davies, Cressida Bonas, Alfie Allen, Amanda Burton and Nicholas Farrell take roles in the drama.

The series’ producers say the drama will seek to provide fresh insight into the tragedy and the contested accounts of the events.

It has been based on research, interviews and accounts including The Murders at White House Farm by Carol Ann Lee and In Search of The Rainbow’s End by Colin Caffell, who was Sheila’s ex-husband and Daniel and Nicholas’ father.

Jeremy Bamber at the funeral of his family

Willow Grylls, executive producer for New Pictures, said: “This notorious case has been the subject of much debate and our programme focuses on the impact of the human tragedy.

“I’d like to specially thank Colin Caffell as without his collaboration this would not have been possible.”

“We have also been blessed by the talent of our director Paul Whittington and an incredible cast.”

Essex Police initially believed that Sheila, who had mental health problems, had murdered her own family before turning the gun on herself.

But Detective Sergeant Stan Jones had doubts about the murder-suicide theory, and about Sheila’s brother, who first called the police to the farm.

Eventually it was Bamber who was charged and convicted of the murders of his own parents, sister and nephews. Bamber is currently serving life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

He is one of the few prisoners in the UK subject to a whole-life order. Bamber still maintains his innocence.