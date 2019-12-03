A dog inadvertently turned on a microwave in a kitchen and set fire to some bread rolls.

Fire chiefs say despite being positioned on the worktop, the husky was able to turn on the appliance while alone within the kitchen.

A packet of bread rolls, which were in the microwave, then began to burn, causing a small fire.

The owner of the semi-detached home, in Kingsman Road, Stanford-Le-Hope, wasn't in at the time of the incident, but luckily noticed smoke in the kitchen using a camera feed on his phone shortly after 2.30pm yesterdayt afternoon.

Geoff Wheal, Watch Manager at Corringham Fire Station, said: "Clearly this is a very strange incident involving the man's dog, but it could still have been more serious.

"When we arrived, the kitchen was filled with smoke. Firefighters ensured that the damage did not spread beyond the kitchen area - but it demonstrates that microwaves shouldn't be used to store food when they aren't in use.

"Our advice is to always keep your microwave clean and free of clutter or food and any packaging.

"Animals or children can turn them on more easily than you might think - so please don't run the risk."

The dog was unharmed.