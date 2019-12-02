Motorists have been warned to expect foggy conditions during tomorrow morning's commute.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog and freezing fog across Essex.

It is in force from midnight until 11am on Tuesday.

The notice said: "Fog or freezing fog is likely to lead to some travel disruption on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

"What to expect: Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible.

"There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights."