Officers are hunting for four men in connection with domestic abuse incidents across Essex.

It's part of Essex Police's 16 Days of Action Against Domestic Abuse awareness by sharing examples of the work that is ongoing within our force to protect victims and bring abusers to justice, while raising awareness about abuse.

Police want to speak with: Kieren Smith, 23, from Basildon, in connection with reports a woman was assaulted in Wickford on Saturday 27 July.

He is described as being 6ft, with scars to his arms and he has links to Brighton.

David Maher, 39, from Billericay, in connection with a false imprisonment investigation on Wednesday 14 August.

A woman also reported being assaulted. We believe Maher travels to London for work.

Tommy Anderson, 25, from Canvey, in connection with reports a woman was pulled by the hair out of a car in Benfleet at round 4.20am on Tuesday 15 October.

We believe he may be in Suffolk.

Dylan Smith, 23, in connection with reports on Sunday 13 October that a woman was being harassed and had been assaulted in Basildon.

Officers urge anyone with information about the men to call Basildon’s Domestic Abuse Investigations Team on 101 or you can report information on our website.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.