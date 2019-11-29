A BANNED driver told magistrates “sometimes the law has to get broken” after he was caught behind the wheel of a car.

Police officers spotted Jason Blizzard driving a Citroen Xsara Picasso in Lexden Road, Colchester, and pulled him over because he was speeding.

He immediately accepted he was banned and shouldn’t have been driving.

The 41-year-old admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Representing himself, he told the magistrates bench he had to go and make a payment related to his business and the person supposed to do it had failed to show up.

“I had no other way to get there at that time,” he said.

“I know it was wrong and I admit that.”

Magistrates handed him a fresh 12 month driving ban along with 120 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £105 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

Chairman of the bench Robert Clubb warned Blizzard, of Alderton Road, Colchester, he could face jail if he flouts his ban again.