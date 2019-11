A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for parts of Essex.

The Met Office has put the warning in force between 0.15am and 10am on Friday morning.

The warning said: "Some icy stretches likely Friday morning.

"What to expect - some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

"Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

The warning covers Colchester, Manningtree, Halstead and Braintree.