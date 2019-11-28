Colchester Zoo’s critically-endangered Amur leopard cubs have been given names.

The cubs were born on September 9 to mum Esra and dad Crispin.

It took them nine days to first open their eyes but they have continued to grow ever since and made their first steps at six weeks old.

At 10 weeks old the cubs underwent their first health check and where given their first vaccinations.

The boy and girl cubs have now been named Lena and Luka by keepers.

A spokesman for the zoo said: "We are politely asking that visitors remain as quiet as possible whilst viewing the leopards and not to use any flash photography.

"Viewing of our leopard cubs is not guaranteed as mum Esra is able to decide when she is happy for them to go outside into the viewing area."