Tickets for Little Mix's huge concert in Colchester go on sale this morning.

The pop group are coming to Colchester's Jobserve Community Stadium on Friday July 10.

After a sell-out performance in 2018, pop superstars Little Mix are returning to the venue as part of a 21-date summer round of shows next year.

At the show the girls will perform some of their greatest hits including Woman Like Me, Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

Speaking about the Summer 2020 tour the band said: "“Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it.

“Our last Summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year.

"We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine."

Since their emergence on the X Factor in 2011, Little Mix have firmly established themselves as one of the biggest groups in the world.

They've just finished a mammoth LM5 Arena Tour which took in cities across Europe and the UK - including five sold out dates at London's O2 Arena.

The band have sold more than 50 million records, amassed 17 million Spotify listeners, received more than 3 billion Youtube views and collected more than 12 billion streams worldwid.

This success has led them to four number one singles, four-platinum albums and nine platinum singles, surpassing a record previously held by the Spice Girls.

Album Glory Days was the biggest selling album by a female group this millennium in Britain and the longest-reigning Top 40 album for a girl group ever.

Tickets for the gig, which takes place on Friday, July 10, go on sale at 9am on Thursday.

Tickets are £45 for standing, £55 for seat and £65 for gold circle (this does not inlcude booking fees.)

They will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk, AXS.com, altickets.com, gigantic.com and seetickets.com.

Hospitality packages can be purchased by calling 01206 755 141.

At least 75p from each ticket sale will be donated to Nordoff Robbins, a charity which uses music therapy to enrich the lives of people with life-limiting illnesses or disability.