POLICE will not be investigated by a watchdog over their initial response to an incident which later saw three people stabbed to death.

A murder probe was launched after brothers Danny Gibson, 35, and Jason Gibson, 31, were found dead at an address in Wellesley Road, Colchester, in the early hours of Sunday, October 6.

Rik Booth, 35, was also found lifeless inside a nearby car.

All had been stabbed in the head and neck.

Tom Saunders, 32, was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of the murder of all three men. He is the uncle of the Gibson brothers and was known to Mr Booth but no related.

Essex Police confirmed they had initially received a call about a concern for welfare in Wellesley Road at 10.15pm – at least two hours before the three were discovered – leading to calls about why they had not send units earlier.

In the days after the incident, police confirmed they had referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to review their initial response to the incident.

But The Gazette can now reveal they will not be launching a probe and Essex Police will conduct their own enquiry into the response time.

An IOPC spokesman said: “After careful assessment of the referral, we have decided a local investigation by Essex Police without any IOPC involvement is appropriate.”

Essex Police said their own probe will not take place until the end of court proceedings against Saunders.

“The investigation will take place following the conclusion of the criminal investigation to ensure that court proceedings are not prejudiced,” a spokesman confirmed.

Saunders, of Boundstead Road, Colchester, is due to appear at the Old Bailey in London next month for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

After their deaths, family members paid tribute to the three men who were stabbed.

The family of the Gibsons said: “The loss of our two boys will never be replaced.”

Mr Booth’s family hailed him as a “wonderful son, father, brother and friend.”

“He would do anything for anyone and even though he didn’t have much, he would give you everything he had if you needed it,” they added.

“Words cannot express our devastation at this time.”