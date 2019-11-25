A PROLIFIC burglar ran away from court fearing he would be jailed for his 102nd offence.

Ronnie Tretton was given a deferred sentence in July this year after committing his 100th crime before returning on Friday to be sentenced for two more crimes.

The 34-year-old has convictions dating back 24 years across south Essex, but was spared prison earlier this year to allow him to rebuild his life, and his relationship with his daughter.

These burglary sentences were for crimes committed before his sentence in July.

The court heard Tretton had gone into a home in Southend to steal £1,500 in cash and bank cards, and attempted to break into another property in Westcliff.

The crimes took place on January 14.

Tretton, of Ruskin Avenue, Southend, initially appeared at Basildon Crown Court to answer the charges on Friday, but got scared when he found out which judge was handling the case and fled.

He later returned and admitted one count of burglary and one of attempted burglary.

Charles Langley, mitigating, said that the summons had come “as a huge shock” to him.

He said: “In the last few months the defendant has really turned his life around. He has a full time job, permanent accommodation, he has registered to vote and is seeing his daughter regularly.

“These two offences pre-date his deferred sentence, and this is now a very different man.

“He had concerns about coming to court, but he is now here, and he’s really trying.”

Judge Samantha Leigh chose to adjourn Tretton’s sentencing to allow for a full report on his life and how much he has changed his ways.

Addressing him, she said: “You should not take this as any indication that the sentence that is eventually passed is not one of immediate custody.

“Whether it is me or another judge, please do not run away.”

Tretton was released on bail until his sentencing on January 6.