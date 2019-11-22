A THUG who struck a man with a glass after an argument about karaoke has been convicted.

Officers were called to reports of a large disturbance outside the Horse and Groom pub in Southend Road, Rochford at around 9pm on June 24 last year.

A man was punched repeatedly in the pub after the argument about karaoke.

As other people attempted to intervene they were also assaulted by another man, David Carter, including one man who was struck with a glass.

After the attacks, Carter made off from the scene but was arrested by officers a short time later in Queensland Avenue.

He was identified during an ID procedure as being one of the men responsible for the assaults.

He was later charged with two counts of ABH, three counts of assault by beating, and one count of attempted assault by beating.

The 42 year-old from St. Cyrus Road, Colchester, admitted two counts of assault by beating in connection with an assault on a woman who had been punched in the face inside the pub, and a man who had been trying to calm the situation.

He denied the other charges but, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, was found guilty of two counts of ABH and one count of assault by beating.

He was found not guilty of attempted assault by beating.

Another man, 28 year-old Bobby Loveday of Queensland Avenue, Rochford, had already admitted ABH in connection with initial assault.

Both men are due to be sentenced at the same court on January 10.

Investigating officer Det Con Victoria Leese said: "David Carter carried a series of assaults on people who were simply trying to intervene to break up a physical argument.

"He showed little physical restraint and then during his initial interview with officers denied the assaults and even claimed he had been the victim.

"He now faces the prospect of a custodial sentence."