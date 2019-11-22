A RAPIST who attacked a vulnerable woman while she was unwell has been jailed for eight years.

Rhys Street, 28, was convicted of of rape, sexual assault and two counts of assault by penetration, by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court following a trial.

Judge David Turner QC described Street's behaviour as "disgusting and nauseating".

"You took shameful disadvantage of this girl more importantly you took advantage when she was plainly unwell, you did so nauseatingly under the impression of looking after her," he said.

"Your conduct was inexcusable - rape is a grave offence, it’s difficult to think of a more distressing assault, this sort of offence frequently leaves a destructive psychology legacy that will haunt someone for years to come."

The offences took place back in 2016.

Street, of Rembrandt Way, Colchester, was sentenced to eight years in prison and put on the sex offenders register for life.

Following the sentencing, investigating Officer Det Con Kelly Blackwell said: "This was a disgusting assault where Street used this woman's clear vulnerability to his advantage of her.

"The victim was brave enough to contact us and make a report, but, at the time, didn't wish to progress the investigation any further.

"We gathered the necessary evidence so that when, and if, she felt ready, we were able to take action against the perpetrator.

"Two years on and having made the decision to support a prosecution, we began criminal proceedings against Street.

"Thanks to this woman's bravery, she has not only helped to put Street behind bars but also ensured that he will be a registered sex offender for life, helping to protect other potential victims."