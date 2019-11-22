A SIXTH person has been arrested for conspiracy to traffic people in connection with the 39 deaths in Grays.

A 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested by officers from Thames Valley Police on behalf of Essex Police in the early hours of this morning on the M40 in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and remains in custody.

Five others have been arrested in connection with the discovery of 39 Vietnamese people in a lorry in Grays on October 23.

Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon, Northern Ireland, is in custody in the UK awaiting an appearance at the Old Bailey in London on Monday, charged with 39 offences of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Eamonn Harrison, 22, of Mayobridge, Northern Ireland, is in custody in the Republic of Ireland awaiting extradition to the UK under the terms of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW).

He faces 39 charges of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Three other people, a 38-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, have all been released on bail pending further enquiries until Friday January 24.

Two men remain as wanted by the force.

Ronan Hughes, 40, and Christopher Hughes, 34, both from Armagh in Northern Ireland.

Essex Police is working with both the PSNI and Garda forces to progress the case against these men.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police's Major Crime Team on 101 or contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit information through their website crimestoppers-uk.org