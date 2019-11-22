A WOMAN was attacked in the middle of a busy shopping centre.

After an explosive row erupted with another shopper in the food court of Eastgate Shopping Centre, the woman in her 20s was punched in the face, leaving her with a broken nose.

Witnesses took to social media to report what had happened, horrified that the assault had taken place in front of children and that the attack had been filmed by a bystander.

It's believed that security from Eastgate Shopping Centre intervened and contacted police.

Eastgate Shopping Centre were contacted but didn't wish to comment.

A spokesperson from Essex Police, said: "We were called to reports of an assault inside the Eastgate Shopping Centre, Basildon at around 2.30pm on Thursday 21 November.

"It was reported a woman in her 20s was assaulted following an argument with another woman and was then punched in the face, sustaining a suspected broken nose.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"If you saw anything, have any mobile phone footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting incident 635 of 21 November or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."