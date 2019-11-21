A man has been jailed for racially abusing a shop worker.

Christopher French, 30, racially abused and threatened a member of staff at the Tesco supermarket in Marks Farm, Braintree, a number of times between May and June.

He had already been banned from the store at the time of the offences.

French, of Plaiters Way, Braintree, denied racially aggravated harassment and a theft from the shop in June.

He then stood trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday 5 November.

A jury convicted him of both counts on Thursday 7 November.

He was sentenced the following day to a total of 18 months behind bars and made subject of a restraining order for three years.