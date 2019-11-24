FOOTBALL stadiums play a far greater role than merely acting as fortresses for a town’s team.

They often epitomise community spirit and togetherness.

This is certainly the case for Colchester United’s Community Stadium, which was built in 2007 after a long-running campaign.

It replaced the U’s previous ground at Layer Road, which was constructed in 1910.

In 1976, Colchester Council resolved to set up a stadium working party to look at possible locations for a new stadium.

Initially plans were put forward for an all-seater stadium off the Avenue of Remembrance, however, the club ended the season two places off the bottom of the Third Division and attendance reached an all-time low.

Layer Road was sold back to the council for £1.2 million in the early 1990s to clear the club’s debts, with the club leasing the stadium.

With the lease due to expire in 2002, a site for a new stadium at Cuckoo Farm was identified. The scheme was put forward in 1999 and the plans were granted in 2003.

The Gazette helped to set up the Community Stadium Now! petition and in 2006, the club’s then chief executive Marie Partner announced the £14 million stadium would go ahead after the council took out a £10 million loan.

Now the stadium hosts conferences, receptions, youth activities...and, of course, the U’s.