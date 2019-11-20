MCDONALD'S is giving away free fries on Friday.

To get your hands on the fries, you'll need to make sure you've downloaded the McDonald's app on your smart phone.

The app can be downloaded via Google Play or the App Store.

Once you've installed it, go to the deals section and you'll find the offer to get your freebie.

The freebie is for new and existing customers over the age of 16, so it doesn't matter if you already have the app.

New customers can only claim the deal as an in-restaurant purchase.

While existing customers can get their free fries through click and collect or even as a driveway order - but you can only get one free round of fries per person.

Medium fries typically cost around £1.09 but prices do vary between branches.