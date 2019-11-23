THE “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain.
Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out.
Here is some of what you can expect this week:
Aldi
Items added on Thursday include homeware and beauty.
Shoppers can grab a velvet chair for £59.99, a bath tray for £11.99 and duvet sets from £19.99.
There are also towels, bedside tables and pillows to get your hands on.
The Lacura Countdown to New Year Advent calendar is on sale for £14.99 alongside mascara for £5.99 and eyeshadow palettes for £3.99.
You can get your hands on a wine cooler for £129.99, drinks trays for £14.99 or a robot mop for £159.99.
There will also be toasters from £19.99, pyjamas for £12.99 and dressing gowns from £15.99.
For more visit www.aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
At Lidl Christmas is in full swing with decorations on sale.
You can get fairy lights from £3.99, a 3D rope light figure in the shape of a reindeer for £14.99 and baubles from £2.49.
On Sunday there will be bathroom essentials, ladies fashion and DIY tools.
There is an electric toothbrush set for £39.99, towel warmer for £29.99 and a fan heater for £9.99.
Shoppers can also buy jeans for £9.99 and a cordless drill for £17.99.
For more visit www.lidl.co.uk.
