A MAN has been charged after a stabbing in Colchester High Street.

Jake Randall, 20, of Friday Wood Green, Colchester, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police rushed to the High Street after incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fortunately, the victim's injuries are not thought thought be serious.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called at around 1am with reports that a 21-year-old man sustained a single stab wound to the chest following a disturbance outside After Office Hours near to the taxi rank.

"The man was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not life-threatening."