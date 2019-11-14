A MAN who left a pensioner and her dog injured in the middle of a Clacton road after colliding into them has now been sentenced.

Conor Bruff, 23, of Blenheim Road was sentenced at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday November 7.

He received a 12-week sentence, suspended for 18-months.

Bruff had previously pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

The incident occured earlier this year at around 3.40pm on Monday March 4 when Bruff was driving a Vauxhall van in Wash Lane.

As he made the turn into Arnold Road, he collided with victim Valerie Grove, aged in her 70s, and her Beau, her Bichon Frise.

Bruff initially stopped the van momentarily and got out to speak to the victim, who was laying in the middle of the road in shock.

But he then got back into the van and before driving over the pavement to continue his journey.

The next day, he handed himself in at Clacton police station.

Beau the Bichon Frise suffered a serious leg injury, which cost a four-figure sum to treat, but he has now made a full recovery.

Mrs Grove suffered serious bruising and was unable to walk properly for several weeks after the incident.

Paying thanks to those who have helped her since the incident, she said: "I would like to thank the emergency services, both the East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Police, for the professional and compassionate care given to myself and my beloved little dog Beau at the scene of the incident, as well as the A&E staff at Colchester Hospital.

"I would also like to thank PC Mark Hercules, who treated this case with kindness and understanding, and really helped us.

"I would especially like to express my sincere gratitude to all the members of the public who came to our assistance, in particular Len and Emma of Wash Lane and also my wonderful neighbours, Mrs Nicky Marsh and Mrs Janet Barker who helped me in so many ways during my recovery.

"Finally, I am delighted to report that Beau has made a complete recovery, thanks to the expertise of "supervet" Mr Richard Pettit of Hadleigh Veterinary Practice, who successfully performed an extremely complex operation on Beau's injured leg.

He is now as good as new and is taking me for walks."

Investigating officer, PC Mark Hercules, of Stanway’s Road Traffic Policing Unit, said: “I believe that Bruff has shown remorse for his actions, but that doesn’t excuse his behaviour that afternoon.

“Not only did he get behind the wheel of a van that didn’t belong to him and that he didn’t have a licence for, he then failed to act in the best interest of the victim by continuing about his day. He could have called for help and waited until officers arrived, but his actions were careless and inexcusable.”

Bruff must also undertake 80 hours of unpaid work and has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay a three-figure sum in costs.