A TEENAGER motorist hit 100mph on the A12 for half a mile.

Nicholas Duhig reached the speed in Volkswagen Passat on the northbound carriageway near the North Colchester bypass in July at 10pm.

He was also found to be tailgating another car in the same incident.

The 19-year-old admitted speeding and tailgating at Colchester Magistrates' Court.

Duhig, of Kenway, Southend, was handed five penalty points and must pay £447 in court charges.

A VAN driver has been fined after tailgating on the A12.

Carl Thompson, 44, admitted driving his Vauxhall Combo van without due care and attention between Rivenhall and Marks Tey in April.

He tailgated those in front of him extremely closely and was swerving to the edges of the fast lane.

Thompson, of Rectory Close, Colchester, was fined £40. He must pay £120 in other court charges and was given three points of his driving record.

A WOMAN has been fined after a crash on a busy roundabout.

Shirley Mayes admitted driving without due car and attention after the smash involving her Vauxhall Viva at St John's Road roundabout in Colchester in May.

The 70-year-old must pay a £40 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Mayes, of Dennis Randle Way, was also given three points on her licence.